Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Walnut Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Canon Claycomb, Thomas Ponder represent men's golf as individuals at the NCAA Bryan Regional

Crimson Tide Results

Claycomb shot an even par 72 to place him in a tie for 26th overall, while Ponder was a shot back at 1-over 73 to end the day in a tie for 34th position.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

109 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 “Say it’s the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone’s absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I’m mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I’ve trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it’s your will against mine, that’s when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else.” — Dalvin Tomlinson

Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

We'll leave you with this...

Tua to Waddle...

Steve Sarkisian, Kentucky game
All Things Bama

TV Network Announced for Alabama Football's Road Game at Texas

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide signee Elijah Pritchett
All Things Bama

Bama Central Three-and-Out: Which Summer Arrival Could Make the Biggest Impact this Season?

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Alabama's Montana Fouts (14) was the starting pitcher in the game against Missouri in Game 7 of the SEC Tournament, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
All Things Bama

'Us Against Everybody': Alabama Softball's Punkman96 Mentality Heading into NCAA Tournament

By Katie Windham14 hours ago
Alabama rowing at 2022 Big 12 Championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 16, 2022
Alabama softball 2022 NCAA tournament selection show reaction
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Earns No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Katie WindhamMay 15, 2022
Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson (18) takes a pick off throw at first but can't tag out Auburn base runner Cole Foster in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Series Finale Against No. 20 Auburn Canceled

By Katie Windham and Tony TsoukalasMay 15, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama DB Kaine Williams Commits to Nebraska

By Katie WindhamMay 15, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Say What?
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: So Says You

By Anthony SiscoMay 15, 2022