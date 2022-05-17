Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 17, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Canon Claycomb, Thomas Ponder represent men's golf as individuals at the NCAA Bryan Regional
Crimson Tide Results
Claycomb shot an even par 72 to place him in a tie for 26th overall, while Ponder was a shot back at 1-over 73 to end the day in a tie for 34th position.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
109 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Say it’s the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone’s absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I’m mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I’ve trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it’s your will against mine, that’s when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else.” — Dalvin Tomlinson
