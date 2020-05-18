Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 18, 2020

Today is ... National No Dirty Dishes Day

Just like everyone else in the sports world, Alabama coach Nick Saban has been glued to his television for "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls' dynasty of the 1990s. Saban shares his thoughts on how he relates to Jordan's mentality and what it takes to be a champion:

We would like to wish a belated happy birthday to Jedrick Wills Jr. who turned 21 on Sunday.

Crimson Tide signee, wide receiver Javon Baker learning from one of the best to come through Tuscaloosa — Calvin Ridley.

The Crimson Tide rowing team is also a very smart group of women:

The state of Alabama's best overall prospect in the 2021 cycle is five-star cornerback Ga'Qunicy McKinstry, who named his top five on Sunday night which included the Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, and Georgia.

110 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 18, 1979: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went back to Texas for a reunion with his 1954 Texas A & M team, the famed squad taken to Junction, Tex., for what was termed a "football boot camp." Only 27 players returned from the Junction to play for Texas A & M and 23 of those were at the reunion.

May 18, 1979: While Bryant was out of town, the Birmingham News reported that the league coaches were picking Alabama to repeat as SEC Champions, but only two Bama players received "best awards." Dwight Stephenson was listed as the "best offensive lineman" and Major Ogilvie the "best blocker in the SEC."

May 18, 1988: Marquis Johnson was born in Orlando

March 18: “Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.” – Cornelius Bennett

