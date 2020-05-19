Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 19, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National May Ray Day

Did you notice?

  • Luke Easterling of USA Today continued to build on the hype train that is following new Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.:
  • Henry Ruggs posted these photos on Twitter showing off his new Adidas gear:
  • Crimson Tide rowing coach Glenn Putyrae was featured in the latest edition of Hey Bama:
  • Patriots.com released this interesting piece on how Twitter saved the career of former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

109 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 19, 1988: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that John Forney, who served on the Alabama broadcast team from 1953-82, would return as the play-by-play commentator for the 1988 season.

May 19, 1993: “Silent” Al Clemons died in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 94. He was the captain of the Crimson Tide football team in both 1921 and 1923, under coaches Xen Scott and Wallace Wade, respectively. Clemons also competed in baseball, basketball and track for Alabama. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).

We’ll leave you with this … 

