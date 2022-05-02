Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Truffle Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

124 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

May 2, 1985: ABC officials announced that their plans to move the Alabama-Penn State game to Monday night, Sept. 2 had been nixed because Maryland refused to move its game with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 7 to a later date. Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Penn State coach Joe Paterno had both agreed to move the game from late October to Labor Day night to accommodate the national network. — Bryant Museum

May 2, 1991: Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at both Alabama and Navy, died at the age of 68. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee is one of just four players to be named an All-American at two different schools. He went on to reach the rank of rear admiral and while serving with the Seventh Fleet commanded Task Force 76, which supported the evacuation of Saigon in April 1975.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We never thought about losing” – Pooley Hubert after Alabama’s first Rose Bowl victory.

We'll leave you with this...

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris conducted a football camp with children in Mexico. 

