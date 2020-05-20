Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Did you notice?
- Brew Hoop published a story recounting former Alabama basketball player Mo Williams' famous buzzer beater against the Indiana Pacers:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady practiced with some of his new teammates on Tuesday, including former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard:
- This silly video of Mark Ingram released by the Baltimore Ravens had us chuckling:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
108 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Nick's special -- a special coach with a special system and a special way of teaching it. He gets better players than everyone else. They get the best there, but also teach it better, and expect you to execute it like a pro. They're doing everything right there."
– An anonymous AFC scout to NFL.com