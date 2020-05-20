Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2020

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Be A Millionaire Day

Did you notice?

  • Brew Hoop published a story recounting former Alabama basketball player Mo Williams' famous buzzer beater against the Indiana Pacers:
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady practiced with some of his new teammates on Tuesday, including former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard:
  • This silly video of Mark Ingram released by the Baltimore Ravens had us chuckling:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

108 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Nick's special -- a special coach with a special system and a special way of teaching it. He gets better players than everyone else. They get the best there, but also teach it better, and expect you to execute it like a pro. They're doing everything right there."

– An anonymous AFC scout to NFL.com

We’ll leave you with this …

