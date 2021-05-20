Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: NCAA Will Allow 100 Percent Capacity for Softball/Baseball Regionals if Local Guidelines Allow

Baseball: Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Alabama soccer announced the addition of goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger (Florida State), forwards Ashlynn Serepca (University of Virginia) and Riley Tanner (University of South Carolina) to its 2021 fall roster. The trio were all members of teams that advanced to this year’s NCAA Tournament. “We can’t help but get excited thinking about the impact these three can have at Bama,” Alabama coach Wes Hart said in a press release. “In addition to being talented players, they all have experience. They’ve played for and contributed to conference championships and deep postseason runs the past three years.”

Alabama baseball's Peyton Wilson was named to the 2021 SEC Community Service Team:

May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum

“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” — Former Alabama golfer Bobby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open on Sunday.

