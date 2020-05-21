Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2020

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Memo Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama guard and NBA champion Mo Williams was formally introduced as head coach of Alabama State yesterday. AllCavs.com writer Sam Amico caught up with Williams to dive into his what he is expecting in his first full year of coaching: 
  • For all of our Crimson Tide softball fans out there... 
  • Ryan Kelly is adapting to the new normal and trying to build a strong relationship with his new quarterback, Phillip Rivers.
  • Shyheim Carter will receive $72,000 in guaranteed money in his undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets. 
  • Tua Tagovailoa continues to dominate the jersey sales:
  • Freshman pitcher Blake Bennett will be transferring from the Crimson Tide to Pensacola State College. Best of luck to Blake and his family.
  • Former Pittsburgh Steeler Bryant McFadden was not happy about Minkah Fitzpatrick being left off of CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco's list of the top 100 players in the NFL a season ago:
  • Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George shares his thoughts on Derrick Henry's contract situation. Henry is slated to make $12 million in 2020 after signing the franchise tag. 
  • Legendary Auburn coach and former Alabama assistant Pat Dye is in the hospital battling COVID-19. Dye was the linebackers coach with the Crimson Tide from 1965 to 1973. He is 80 years old.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

107 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, was famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 21: “He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We'll leave you with this ...

