Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2020

Today is... National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Alabama golfer Kenzie Wright was named to the All-SEC First Team. She is the No. 17 ranked collegiate golfer in the country according to Golfstat.

Wright’s teammate, Carolina Caminoli, earned a spot on the SEC’s Community Service Team for her work in the Tuscaloosa area.

More cost-cutting moves due to COVID-19. Just brutal.

It was, Alabama basketball superfan, Luke Ratliff’s birthday yesterday.

It does not get much better than playoff baseball and former Crimson Tide catcher, Alex Avila, remembers one of the most important moments in the Detroit Tigers’ recent history.

Is anyone surprised?

Swimming and diving’s Zane Waddell, Allie Surrency, Daniel Kober, tennis players Alba Cortina Pou, and Alexey Nesterov all earned CoSIDA Academic All-District IV At-Large teams.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

106 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

March 22: “We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

We’ll leave you with this ...