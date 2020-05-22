Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is... National Buy a Musical Instrument Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • Alabama golfer Kenzie Wright was named to the All-SEC First Team. She is the No. 17 ranked collegiate golfer in the country according to Golfstat. 
  • Wright’s teammate, Carolina Caminoli, earned a spot on the SEC’s Community Service Team for her work in the Tuscaloosa area. 
  • More cost-cutting moves due to COVID-19. Just brutal. 
  • It was, Alabama basketball superfan, Luke Ratliff’s birthday yesterday. 
  • It does not get much better than playoff baseball and former Crimson Tide catcher, Alex Avila, remembers one of the most important moments in the Detroit Tigers’ recent history.
  • Is anyone surprised?
  • Swimming and diving’s Zane Waddell, Allie Surrency, Daniel Kober, tennis players Alba Cortina Pou, and Alexey Nesterov all earned CoSIDA Academic All-District IV At-Large teams. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener 

106 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

March 22: “We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

We’ll leave you with this ... 

Where Are They Now: Major Ogilvie

BamaCentral took the time to catch up with the former Alabama running back who played under coach Paul "Bear" Bryant

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

Nick Saban, Jeff Allen, Big Al Remind Us All To Wear Masks In Newest COVID-19 PSA

Alabama releases new PSA video concerning the coronavirus

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women's Basketball Wants to "Leave No Doubt" About NCAA Tournament Status Next Season

Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry recently spoke with Bama Central regarding how she is handling her program during the pandemic, and her expectations for the 2020-2021 season

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: Lost In The Shutdown Chaos Were Alabama's Early Enrollees

The Crimson Tide had 13 players leave on campus in the spring to get a head start on their collegiate careers, only to never take a single snap in practice

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Johnny Cain

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Johnny Cain

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Schedules Home-And-Home Series With Arizona For 2032, 2033

The Crimson Tide continues to bolster its' non-conference football schedule with the addition of the Wildcats

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Fresh Heir (Tua Tagovailoa) vs. Eddie Lacy Fantasy Issue

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Kenneth Darby Believes Tyrone Prothro Injury Cost Alabama National Title Chance in 2005

Darby reminisces on the Crimson Tide's 2005 season, how close he was to entering the 2006 NFL draft, and what would have happened if Tyrone Prothro never got hurt

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Out To Pasture

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Throwback Thursday: Paul W. Bryant Hall

When built, Bryant Hall was considered to be among nicest athletic dorms in the country

J. Bank