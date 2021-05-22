Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Solitaire Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

  • Baseball: Mississippi State 7, Alabama 0
  • Softball: Alabama 9, Alabama State 0
  • Women's golf: 22nd at NCAA Championships

The Alabama women's golf team finished the first round of the NCAA Championship with a team score of 308 at the par-72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama is tied for 22nd place after posting a team score of 20-over par. The Crimson Tide is 19 strokes off the tournament leader Texas, who turned in a 1-over par 289. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford leads the way after posting a 3-under par 69.

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Women's golf: at NCAA Championships, All Day

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas did not make the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship after finishing the first two rounds with a score of 6-over par.
  • Davis Riley is tied for ninth after two rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. He shot a 69 on both Thursday and Friday and is six-under par.
  • Former Alabama and New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter was placed on the 10-day injury list with lower back pain.
  • Jimmy Nelson has been lights out for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season:
  • Former Alabama running back Najee Harris made an appearance on the Ellen Show:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

105 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.

We'll leave you with this ...

Bill Curry
