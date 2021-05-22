Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Kilfoyl Strikes Out 15 in Alabama Softball's 9-0 Win in NCAA Regional Opener
Crimson Tide results
- Baseball: Mississippi State 7, Alabama 0
- Softball: Alabama 9, Alabama State 0
- Women's golf: 22nd at NCAA Championships
The Alabama women's golf team finished the first round of the NCAA Championship with a team score of 308 at the par-72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama is tied for 22nd place after posting a team score of 20-over par. The Crimson Tide is 19 strokes off the tournament leader Texas, who turned in a 1-over par 289. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford leads the way after posting a 3-under par 69.
Crimson Tide schedule
- Baseball: Alabama vs Mississippi State. 1 p.m, SEC Network+, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Softball: Alabama vs Clemson, 11 a.m, Listen, Live Stats
- Women's golf: at NCAA Championships, All Day
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas did not make the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship after finishing the first two rounds with a score of 6-over par.
- Davis Riley is tied for ninth after two rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. He shot a 69 on both Thursday and Friday and is six-under par.
- Former Alabama and New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter was placed on the 10-day injury list with lower back pain.
- Jimmy Nelson has been lights out for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season:
- Former Alabama running back Najee Harris made an appearance on the Ellen Show:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener
105 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.