Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2020

Today is … National Lucky Penny Day.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Nick Saban joined Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on TNT’s “The Steam Room” where he talked about the chances of the college football season being played this fall. “I know it’s everyone’s goal to try to have a football season that starts when it’s supposed to start, like Labor Day weekend, and have as normal a schedule as possible and as normal a playoff situation as possible, but I don’t know if that’s going to be realistic or not. I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful for the players.” He later added: “I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to play football in some capacity.”

• Saban confirmed that Alabama is making scheduling contingency plans, including in case USC can’t play the season opener scheduled in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 5. “Let’s just take the scenario of what if they can’t play in California or they say they can’t play in California. Well, we play USC the first game. TCU plays Cal, for example, the first game. So, what if they can’t play in California, but we can play, aight? Well, we obviously can’t play a game, maybe we play TCU instead of Southern Cal because they can’t play a California school, as well. But is it a fair question to say just because California can’t play, none of the other players can participate and play? That’s a pretty tough debate. I would be for whatever players can participate to be able to participate, and it may not be completely fair.”

• Andrews Sports Medicine posted a video on its Instagram account showing Tua Tagovailoa working through a drill that focuses on agility, and even hip function.

• Another baseball player decides to move on

• Honestly, we don’t know what to make of the shirt …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

105 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A & M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum

May 23, 2011: Tornado-ravaged Tuscaloosa was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, with the Lars Anderson article titled: Terror, Tragedy and Hope in Tuscaloosa. He eventually wrote a book on the subject called, “The Story and the Tide.”

There’s also this from 2014, albeit May 22:

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were staring and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …