Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2021

In case you missed it: 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket Finalized

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 6, Clemson 0

Baseball: Mississippi State 7, Alabama 3

Women's golf:24th at NCAA Championships

The Alabama women's golf team completed the second round of the NCAA Championship at the par-72, 6,307-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama (308-310/618) sits in 24th place after posting a team score of 22-over par 310. Stanford (291-278/569) continues to hold the lead after turning in a 10-under par 278 on day two. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford leads the way after posting a 5-under par 67.

Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Clemson, SEC Network, 1 p.m, Listen, Live Stats

Women's golf: at NCAA Championships

Did you notice?

Julio Jones and Derrick Henry have been working out together over the weekend:

More tickets have opened up for the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Ala. next week:

Former Alabama golfer Lauren Stephenson is tied for sixth at seven-under par after three rounds at the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship.

Speaking of Jones, could he be on his way to New England?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were starting and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

