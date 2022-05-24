Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Brother’s Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., Noon CT, Live Video

Baseball: Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., SEC Network, Live Audio

Men’s tennis: Planinsek Advances to Second Round of NCAA Singles Championships

Women’s tennis: Bencheikh, Sedlackova Conclude Season At NCAA Singles Championships

Alabama Gymnastics hired a new head coach

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

102 days

May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.

“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.” — Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry

