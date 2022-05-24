Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Brother’s Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., Noon CT, Live Video
  • Baseball: Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., SEC Network, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Men’s tennis: Planinsek Advances to Second Round of NCAA Singles Championships

Women’s tennis: Bencheikh, Sedlackova Conclude Season At NCAA Singles Championships

Did you see?

Alabama Gymnastics hired a new head coach

Ashely_Gym
Alabama gymnast Ashley Priess
Alabama Crimson Tide gymnast Ashley Priess competes on the uneven bars during semifinals of the 2013 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships at Pauley Pavilion.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

102 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.” — Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry

We'll leave you with this...

Abby Doerr
