Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2021

Men's tennis: Alabama's Patrick Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto lost to Trey Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel in three sets at the NCAA Championships, 6-2, 7-6, 8-10. “Patrick and Riccardo were a solid pairing for us this year," Crimson Tide coach George Husack said in a press release. "While today’s result is unfortunate these guys showed steady improvement as a new team throughout the fall and spring. They always put themselves in a position to win and that impacted our team’s performances.”

Baseball: Alabama vs South Carolina, Hoover, Ala., 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Ben Fuller was the Alabama representative on the men's golf All-SEC Community Service Team:

On live TV, Julio Jones expressed that he wanted out of Atlanta:

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull was named the American League Co-Player of the Week. The former Alabama standout threw a no-hitter last Wednesday night.

Turnbull had his first start since his no-hitter and he went six innings and gave up seven hits and three runs, while striking out three batters in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Alabama is no longer requiring masks for vaccinated people on campus:

May 25, 1978: Assistant coach Bill "Brother" Oliver was honored by the Birmingham Touchdown Club as its "Working Coach of the Year." In announcing Oliver's award in the Birmingham News, Alf Van Hoose called Oliver "the best young coach in the business."

May 25, 1990: Barrett Jones was born in Collierville, Tenn.

“I had this dream my whole life of raising up that crystal trophy. You guys know the crystal trophy? It’s old now. They give out a waffle cone-looking type thing now. But, I was a big fan of the trophy. I thought it was the greatest trophy in sports.” – Barrett Jones

