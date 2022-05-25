Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Scavenger Hunt Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis: NCAA Singles & Doubles ChampionshipsChampaign, Ill.
  • Track & Field; Cross Country: NCAA East Preliminary

    Outdoor Track & Field; Bloomington, Ind. 

  • Baseball: (11) Alabama vs (3) Arkansas; SEC Tournament; Hoover, Ala; 1 p.m. (tentatively)

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Baseball vs Georgia in the SEC Tournament

Alabama dugout, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Andrew Pinckney, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Jim Jarvis, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

101 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 25, 1978: Assistant coach Bill "Brother" Oliver was honored by the Birmingham Touchdown Club as its "Working Coach of the Year." In announcing Oliver's award in the Birmingham News, Alf Van Hoose called Oliver "the best young coach in the business."

May 25, 1990: Barrett Jones was born in Collierville, Tenn.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I had this dream my whole life of raising up that crystal trophy. You guys know the crystal trophy? It’s old now. They give out a waffle cone-looking type thing now. But, I was a big fan of the trophy. I thought it was the greatest trophy in sports.” – Barrett Jones

We'll leave you with this...

Nate Oats
Head Coach Nate Oats Announces Henry Barrera as Alabama Men’s Basketball’s Strength & Conditioning Coach

By University of Alabama sports information6 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
Multiple Alabama Softball Players Enter Transfer Portal

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
Garrett McMillan, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Raindrops Can't Cool Off Alabama in SEC Tournament Opener

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
May 24, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Alabama players react to a run scoring sacrifice fly as Alabama faced Georgia in game one of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Met. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Ncaa Baseball Sec Baseball Tournament Alabama Crimson Tide At Georgia Bulldogs
Bullpen Effort Powers Alabama Baseball Past Georgia at SEC Tournament, 5-3

By Joey Blackwell8 hours ago
Montana Fouts celebrates a strikeout
Montana Fouts Officially Announces Return for Fifth Season with Alabama Softball

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Eli Holstein
Elite 2023 QB Eli Holstein Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
2022 SEC Tournament
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Play in SEC Tournament Against Georgia

By Blake Byler15 hours ago
Calera's Kobe Prentice (1) runs after a catch at Foshee-Henderson Stadium in Milbrook, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Calera leads Stanhope Elmore 7-3 at halftime
Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Kobe Prentice

By Katie Windham16 hours ago