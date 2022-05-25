Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Scavenger Hunt Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: NCAA Singles & Doubles ChampionshipsChampaign, Ill.

Track & Field; Cross Country: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field; Bloomington, Ind.

Baseball: (11) Alabama vs (3) Arkansas; SEC Tournament; Hoover, Ala; 1 p.m. (tentatively)

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: Filip Planisek fell in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championships.

Baseball: (11) Alabama 5, (6) Georgia 3

Alabama Baseball vs Georgia in the SEC Tournament

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

101 days

May 25, 1978: Assistant coach Bill "Brother" Oliver was honored by the Birmingham Touchdown Club as its "Working Coach of the Year." In announcing Oliver's award in the Birmingham News, Alf Van Hoose called Oliver "the best young coach in the business."

May 25, 1990: Barrett Jones was born in Collierville, Tenn.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I had this dream my whole life of raising up that crystal trophy. You guys know the crystal trophy? It’s old now. They give out a waffle cone-looking type thing now. But, I was a big fan of the trophy. I thought it was the greatest trophy in sports.” – Barrett Jones

