Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2020

Today is … National Paper Airplane Day.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• This O.J. Howard clip is about to get a lot of play …

• Speaking of good quotes:

• A pair of recruiting notes, beginning with center James Brockermeyer announced Alabama, Auburn. LSU and Texas were his final four teams.

• Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. also named his final four teams:

• Alabama junior pitcher Brock Guffey was named to the 2020 SEC Baseball Community Service Team.

• USA Today called Justin Thomas the “breakout star” of The Match: Champions for Charity. And then there’s this …

• While we're on the subject of golf, former Crimson Tide golfer Lakareber Abe was profiled in Golfweek’s “Stuck at home” series.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

102 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 26, 1964: Peter Finney of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported from the SEC spring meeting in Mobile that Alabama coach Paul Bryant was looking much healthier than the previous when he was in the midst of his legal battle with The Saturday Evening Post. Finney reported that Bryant had settled out of court for $300,000 tax free. The publication was still appealing in an attempt to reduce the money it owed to Wally Butts, who was awarded $10 million.

May 26, 1965: Future Crimson Tide baseball coach Mitch Gaspard was born in Port Arthur, Texas.

May 26, 1983: Former Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

May 26, 2019: Legendary quarterback Bart Starr died in Birmingham. He was 85.

@packerville

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …