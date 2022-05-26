Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2022
Today is ... National Paper Airplane Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field, Bloomington, Ind., All Day
- Women's Tennis: NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: Alabama 4, Arkansas 3 (SEC Tournament)
- Track & Field: Alabama Track and Field Advances Four to the NCAA Championships on Day One of the East Preliminary
Did you see?
Alabama Baseball downed Arkansas at the SEC Tournament
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
100 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 26, 1964: Peter Finney reports in the New Orleans paper from the SEC spring meeting in Mobile that Alabama coach Paul Bryant is looking much healthier than a year ago when the Bama coach was in the midst of his battle with The Saturday Evening Post Finney reports Bryant has settled out of court for $300,000 tax free. The publication is still in appeals trying to reduce the money it owes to Wally Butts who was awarded $10 million.
May 26, 1965: Former Crimson Tide baseball coach Mitch Gaspard was born in Port Arthur, Texas.
May 26, 1983: Former Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
May 26, 1988: William Vlachos was born.
May 26, 2019: Legendary quarterback Bart Starr died in Birmingham. He was 85.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant