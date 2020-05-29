Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2020
Tyler Martin
Did you notice?
- Alabama basketball's Herbert Jones appears to be hanging in there and doing well amidst the pandemic:
- The honors keep piling up for former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts as he was named the Big 12's Male Athlete of Year yesterday.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman will start at either guard or center in 2020.
- Crimson Tide women's basketball announced a matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Ok. for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season. The date of the game is unknown at this time.
- Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne recently spoke with CBS42 and laid out his plans for the upcoming 2020 football season:
- You can tell Collin Sexton is just ready to be back playing basketball again:
- News to keep an eye on since Alabama's first game of the season is in Dallas against USC:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
99 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.
May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
May 29: "Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")