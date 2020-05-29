Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Paperclip Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball's Herbert Jones appears to be hanging in there and doing well amidst the pandemic:
  • The honors keep piling up for former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts as he was named the Big 12's Male Athlete of Year yesterday.
  • Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman will start at either guard or center in 2020. 
  • Crimson Tide women's basketball announced a matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Ok. for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season. The date of the game is unknown at this time.
  • Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne recently spoke with CBS42 and laid out his plans for the upcoming 2020 football season: 
  • You can tell Collin Sexton is just ready to be back playing basketball again:
  • News to keep an eye on since Alabama's first game of the season is in Dallas against USC:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

99 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.

May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 29: "Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's Final Game: The 1982 Liberty Bowl

The end of an era took place at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, where Bear Bryant coached his final game

J. Bank

by

Cary L. Clark

Jeremy Pruitt Recalls Recruiting Mishap From Time at Alabama Under Nick Saban

The now-Tennessee coach shared a funny story from his time at the Capstone and Saban gave his thoughts on his current team, the pandemic, and more during the 26th annual L'Arche Mobile Football Preview

Tyler Martin

2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson Bringing Toughness, Competitive Fire to Alabama

Bama Central caught up with Jackson's high school coach, Caleb Ross, to discuss what the Prattville product is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

by

John Garcia Jr

Alabama Lands In-State 2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson

Prattville standout becomes sixth member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Billy Neighbors

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the legendary Billy Neighbors

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Tastes Like Chicken

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Undersized Yet Underestimated: The Jerry Duncan Story

Weighing in at just 185 pounds, Duncan played offensive tackle on a rigorous offense under coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: 'Mama Called'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the return of the "Bear," Paul W. Bryant

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Just A Minute: For College Football To Play In The Fall Nearly Everything Has to Go Right

College athletes are being asked to forego the one thing their pro counterparts are demanding, regular testing for the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Sweet Win Alabama (Colin Peek) vs. Lee Roy Jordan

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh