Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2020

Alabama basketball's Herbert Jones appears to be hanging in there and doing well amidst the pandemic:

The honors keep piling up for former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts as he was named the Big 12's Male Athlete of Year yesterday.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman will start at either guard or center in 2020.

Crimson Tide women's basketball announced a matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Ok. for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season. The date of the game is unknown at this time.

Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne recently spoke with CBS42 and laid out his plans for the upcoming 2020 football season:

You can tell Collin Sexton is just ready to be back playing basketball again:

News to keep an eye on since Alabama's first game of the season is in Dallas against USC:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

99 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.

May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 29: "Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")

