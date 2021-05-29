Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day

Rowing: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Sarasota, Fla., All Day, Live Video, Live Results

Rowing: The I Eights advanced to the A-B Semifinals at the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships (Full story here).

Track and Field, Cross Country: The Alabama men’s track team has advanced 11 men to next month’s NCAA Championship Finals in Eugene, Ore., after a strong day at the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday. The Crimson Tide qualified six to the finals on Wednesday before adding five more on Friday, including Champion Allison (400 meters), Robert Dunning (110-meter hurdles), Christian Edwards (triple jump), Vincent Kiprop (5,000 meters), Eliud Kipsang (1,500 meters) and Keshun McGee (triple jump). Kiprop, who qualified for the 10,000 meters on Wednesday, became the first UA student-athlete to double up heading into Eugene. In the last event of the day, Gabe Serrano, Dunning, Allison and Joshua St. Clair combined to finish third in their heat with a time of 3:07.88 despite the stadium lights going out during the race, forcing the field to finish in darkness. The third-place finish would have earned the Tide an automatic berth to the championship finals, but the lights issue caused the second heat to be rerun on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. With the men’s portion of the meet in the books, the Crimson Tide women close competition on Saturday (Full story here).

May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.

May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.

"Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")

