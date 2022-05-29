Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Paperclip Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
- Alabama Track and Field Women Adds Three Individuals and Two Relays to Their NCAA Outdoor Championship Roster on the Final Day of East Preliminary
- Baseball: Florida 11, Alabama 6 (SEC Tournament)
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
97 days
Did you see?
Alabama baseball eliminated from the SEC Tournament
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.
May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")