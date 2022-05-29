Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Paperclip Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

  • Baseball: Florida 11, Alabama 6 (SEC Tournament)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

97 days

Did you see?

Alabama baseball eliminated from the SEC Tournament

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) turns a double play as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Alabama outfielder Tommy Seidl (20) swings at the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Alabama infielder Zane Denton (44) celebrates after hitting a home run as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.

May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")

We'll leave you with this...

Brad Bohannon, 2022 SEC Tournament
