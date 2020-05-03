Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Paranormal Day
BamaCentral Daily Video
Did you notice?
- Former NFL GM Charley Casserly believes that Xavier McKinney being drafted in the second round by the Giants might have been the best pick of the 2020 NFL draft:
- Among the 100 former student athletes receiving their degrees on Saturday, 17 Crimson Tide athletes from six sports were All-Americans.
- ESPN's Greg Cossell talked about former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and what he feels he will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles on the latest edition of the Ross Tucker Podcast:
- According to Softball America, shortstop and Alabama commit Bailey Dowling is the No. 2 overall recruit heading into next season:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
125 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?” — former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.