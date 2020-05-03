Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Paranormal Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former NFL GM Charley Casserly believes that Xavier McKinney being drafted in the second round by the Giants might have been the best pick of the 2020 NFL draft:
  • Among the 100 former student athletes receiving their degrees on Saturday, 17 Crimson Tide athletes from six sports were All-Americans.
  • ESPN's Greg Cossell talked about former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and what he feels he will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles on the latest edition of the Ross Tucker Podcast:
  • According to Softball America, shortstop and Alabama commit Bailey Dowling is the No. 2 overall recruit heading into next season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

125 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?” — former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Kind of Season Can The Raiders Expect From Former Alabama Receiver Henry Ruggs III?

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: If the oddsmakers are right, former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III won't top 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie for Las Vegas

Christopher Walsh

Kira Lewis Jr. Writes Thank You Letter to Alabama Fans

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. grateful to fans for helping him grow up with the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

by

Coach422002

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Namesake of "The Joe," Joe Sewell

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: To the UA Class of 2020

University of Alabama Class of 2020 graduate Joey Blackwell writes an open letter to his UA classmates one final time

Joey Blackwell

Top 10 Prospect, 2022 Four-Star DE Enai White Eyeing Alabama Visit

Bama Central spoke with the nation's No. 1 defensive end in the recruiting class of 2022 following an offer to play for the Crimson Tide from assistant Sal Sunseri

Tyler Martin

by

Coach422002

100 Alabama Student-Athletes Slated to Earn Degrees in the Spring

The Crimson Tide’s spring total is comprised of 88 undergraduate and 14 master’s degrees, including two that earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree con

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

The Next 60 Days Will Determine Fate of the 2020 College Football Season

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: As the death toll continues to rise on May 1, look for college football officials to have a better feel about the 2020 season by July 1

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Tim Keenan Lists Top Schools, 2022 Offers Handed Out

News and information you might have missed around the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1926 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh