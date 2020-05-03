Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2020

Today is … National Paranormal Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former NFL GM Charley Casserly believes that Xavier McKinney being drafted in the second round by the Giants might have been the best pick of the 2020 NFL draft:

Among the 100 former student athletes receiving their degrees on Saturday, 17 Crimson Tide athletes from six sports were All-Americans.

ESPN's Greg Cossell talked about former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and what he feels he will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles on the latest edition of the Ross Tucker Podcast:

According to Softball America, shortstop and Alabama commit Bailey Dowling is the No. 2 overall recruit heading into next season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

125 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?” — former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.

We’ll leave you with this …