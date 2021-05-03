Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2021

Today is … National Textiles Day

The NFL reminded everyone which college program owned Round 1 of the draft:

Former Alabama forward Robert Horry, who left the Crimson Tide in 1992 to join the ranks of the NBA, graduated on Saturday:

DeVonta Smith is making quite an impression on the Philadelphia Eagles with his spiffy look:

And Nate Oats and his staff continue to make waves on the recruiting trail, offering 6'7" forward Solomon Washington (class of 2022):

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

124 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?” — former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.

