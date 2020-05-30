Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2020

Today is … National Hole In My Bucket Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

The College Football Hall of Fame was damaged and looted during protests in Atlanta:

Cole Patterson of Blogging the Boys wrote a piece on how former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs can benefit his new team:

The Baltimore Ravens decided to check in on former Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker:

Three Crimson Tide track and field athletes earned CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

98 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.

May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr

We’ll leave you with this …