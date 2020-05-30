Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Hole In My Bucket Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • The College Football Hall of Fame was damaged and looted during protests in Atlanta:
  • Cole Patterson of Blogging the Boys wrote a piece on how former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs can benefit his new team:
  • The Baltimore Ravens decided to check in on former Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker:
  • Three Crimson Tide track and field athletes earned CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

98 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.

May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Three 2021 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

Our video this week takes a look at three defensive ends who could end up playing on Saturdays for the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

For Alabama Thrower, 'BC' Doesn’t Simply Represent His Initials, But Also 'Beat Cancer'

After being told he only had a 20 percent of living, Crimson Tide track and field athlete Bobby Colantonio Jr. not only beat the odds but came back to set a school record and restart his Olympic dream

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: 'Emu'-nization

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

All Things Bama Podcast: Breakdown of Ian Jackson's Commitment, Nugget on Miller Moss, And More

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Antoine Pettway Addresses Current Situation in Minnesota

The Alabama men's basketball assistant coach made his remarks in an Instagram Live feed

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1934 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Frank Thomas' turn in 1934 at winning the national championship

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes The Super Bowl vs. That Championship Season

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list. Vote between Joe Namath and Gene Stallings covers.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Just A Minute: For College Football To Play In The Fall Nearly Everything Has to Go Right

College athletes are being asked to forego the one thing their pro counterparts are demanding, regular testing for the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Jeremy Pruitt Recalls Recruiting Mishap From Time at Alabama Under Nick Saban

The now-Tennessee coach shared a funny story from his time at the Capstone and Saban gave his thoughts on his current team, the pandemic, and more during the 26th annual L'Arche Mobile Football Preview

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Sweet Win Alabama (Colin Peek) vs. Lee Roy Jordan

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh