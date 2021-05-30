Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Rowing: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Sarasota, Fla., All Day, Live Video, Live Results

Track and Field: Alabama Track and Field Qualifies 11 Women at the NCAA East Preliminary

It was a fully-packed house at Rhoads Stadium today to witness Alabama softball advance to the Women's College World Series for the 13th time with a 4-1 win over Kentucky:

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats was in attendance, seen here shaking hands with Crimson Tide director of athletics Greg Byrne:

Jonathan Griz, the No. 1 golfer out of South Carolina in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and Alabama commit, is tied for the lead at the Team TaylorMade Invitational after one round of play:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

97 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide history:

May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.

May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.

“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr

