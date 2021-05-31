Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2021
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Rowing: Alabama Rowing Finishes 13th at NCAA Rowing Championship
- In case you missed it: How to Watch Alabama Baseball and the 2021 NCAA Baseball Selection Show
96 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.
May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.
“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — Joe Namath