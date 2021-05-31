Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Speak in Sentences Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Rowing: Alabama Rowing Finishes 13th at NCAA Rowing Championship

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimming and diving took a moment to recognize Sam DiSette, who was recently named an SEC postgraduate scholarship recipient:
  • Morgan Lashley, who served as a volunteer assistant coach for Alabama softball in 2021, was announced to be the new assistant coach for Gulf Shores High School:
  • Najee Harris joined former teammate Jaylen Waddle and former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to cook some some eggs:
  • And former Alabama center Ryan Kelly celebrated his 28th birthday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

96 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.

May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

