Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 4, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Star Wars Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake has added boxing to his training regimen while with the Arizona Cardinals:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. wrote an open letter to Crimson Tide fans following his decision to sign with an agent and depart Alabama:
  • Dom Cosentino of The Score wrote about why drafting former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was the correct decision:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

124 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.

May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.” —Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week With the Crimson Tide: May 4-10, 2020

There's a Fundamental Reason Why Alabama Hasn't Signed Many Recruits Yet

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic: Crimson Tikes, Somewhere Over the Rainbow

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: JFK's Reverse in 1961

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

What Kind of Season Can The Raiders Expect From Former Alabama Receiver Henry Ruggs III?

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: If the oddsmakers are right, former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III won't top 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie for Las Vegas

Christopher Walsh

Kira Lewis Jr. Writes Thank You Letter to Alabama Fans

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. grateful to fans for helping him grow up with the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

by

Coach422002

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Namesake of "The Joe," Joe Sewell

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: To the UA Class of 2020

University of Alabama Class of 2020 graduate Joey Blackwell writes an open letter to his UA classmates one final time

Joey Blackwell

Top 10 Prospect, 2022 Four-Star DE Enai White Eyeing Alabama Visit

Bama Central spoke with the nation's No. 1 defensive end in the recruiting class of 2022 following an offer to play for the Crimson Tide from assistant Sal Sunseri

Tyler Martin

by

Coach422002

100 Alabama Student-Athletes Slated to Earn Degrees in the Spring

The Crimson Tide’s spring total is comprised of 88 undergraduate and 14 master’s degrees, including two that earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree con

UA_Athletics