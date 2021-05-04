Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 4, 2021

Today is … May The Fourth Be With You (Star Wars Day)

In case you missed it: Alabama Men's and Women's Tennis Programs Receive Bids to NCAA Championships

Did you notice?

Alabama baseball is joining Alabama basketball in renewing its summer camp programs this season:

Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne was nominated as the athletic director of the year by Sports Business Journal:

The Miami Dolphins are already falling in love with Jaylen Waddle:

Mac Jones was formally welcomed in Foxborough by the New England Patriots:

And, like Waddle and Jones, Landon Dickerson was welcomed in Philadelphia as a new member of the Eagles:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

123 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.

May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.” —Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl.

