Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2022
Today is ... Cinco de Mayo
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
121 days
Did you see: Najee Harris in Mexico
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum
May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.