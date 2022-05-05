Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Cinco de Mayo

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

121 days

Did you see: Najee Harris in Mexico Photo | Pablo Lomelin/Pittsburgh Steelers Photo | Pablo Lomelin/Pittsburgh Steelers Photo | Pablo Lomelin/Pittsburgh Steelers

May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum

May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.

We'll leave you with this...