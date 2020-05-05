Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2020

Today is … National Teacher Appreciation Day

• Most Alabama fans remember him being on the 1992 national championship team:

• Those of us who watched Dan Marino play think this is a great idea:

• Mississippi State coach Mike Leach to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: "Lane's a good guy. We text back and forth. What's fun about Lane is, everything they say about him is true, but he's still a pretty good entertaining guy."

• Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, son of former Alabama offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, committed to LSU.

• Syracuse transfer Jalen Carey, a 6-foot-3 point guard, reportedly has Alabama on his list of possible destinations.

• Swimming landed another commitment:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

123 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum

May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.

