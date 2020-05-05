Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2020

The Senior Bowl tweeted this photo from the 1987 game, of MIke, Don and Dave Shula.Senior Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Teacher Appreciation Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Most Alabama fans remember him being on the 1992 national championship team:

• Those of us who watched Dan Marino play think this is a great idea:

• Mississippi State coach Mike Leach to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: "Lane's a good guy. We text back and forth. What's fun about Lane is, everything they say about him is true, but he's still a pretty good entertaining guy."

• Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, son of former Alabama offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, committed to LSU.

• Syracuse transfer Jalen Carey, a 6-foot-3 point guard, reportedly has Alabama on his list of possible destinations.

• Swimming landed another commitment:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

123 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum

May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: The 2020 Crimson Choice Awards

Follow along with BamaCentral during tonight's Crimson Choice Awards

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Greg Byrne Posts Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovation Update

Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne gives fans a Bryant-Denny Stadium progress report on social media

Christopher Walsh

Don Shula Had A Huge Impact On Football, And Also Alabama

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Maybe the greatest 'What If' moment in football with Don Shula and Bear Bryant, and a sports-related industry that's thriving during the pandemic

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Crimson Tide Family

Joey Blackwell recalls his first memory as a child born into an Alabama-loyal family

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Vaughn Mancha

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

This Week With the Crimson Tide: May 4-10, 2020

There's a Fundamental Reason Why Alabama Hasn't Signed Many Recruits Yet

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic: Crimson Tikes, Somewhere Over the Rainbow

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: JFK's Reverse in 1961

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: To the UA Class of 2020

University of Alabama Class of 2020 graduate Joey Blackwell writes an open letter to his UA classmates one final time

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin