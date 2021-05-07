Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... National Space Day

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 8, Ole Miss 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m, Watch, Listen

Softball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's tennis: Alabama vs Duke in Waco, Texas, 2 p.m

Did you notice?

Alabama coach Nick Saban had a humorous response to Jimbo Fisher's recent comments:

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of former Longhorn signal caller Sam, was found dead by the Austin police department:

Former Alabama pitcher Tommy Hunter is back in the big leagues after his contract was selected by the New York Mets.

Brett Auerbach went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk in his professional debut with the San Jose Giants.

An inside look at Alex Leatherwood's draft-night phone call with the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

120 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 7, 1948: Officials from the University of Alabama and Auburn University announced the renewal of their football series which had ended in 1907 after a dispute broke out between the two schools after battling to a 6-6 tie. Alabama president Dr. John M. Gal-lalee and acting Auburn president Ralph Draughon made the announcement from Montgomery. — Bryant Museum

May 7, 1994: Robert Foster was born in Monaca, Penn.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"I know one thing, I'd rather die now than to have died this morning and missed this game." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama's win over unbeaten Auburn in '71.

