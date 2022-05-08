Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Mother's Day

Keith Askins and Patrick Murphy were both inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame:

118 days

May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum

“The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.” — Defensive Lineman Byron Braggs

