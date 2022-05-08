Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Mother's Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Crimson Tide Results

    Did you see?

    Keith Askins and Patrick Murphy were both inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame:

    Keith Askins induction into the ASHOF - May 7, 2022
    Patrick Murphy induction into the ASHOF - May 7, 2022
    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

    118 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    “The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.” — Defensive Lineman Byron Braggs

    We'll leave you with this...

    FSMwwgfXsAEIogV
