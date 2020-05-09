Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 9, 2020

Today is … National Dog Mom's Day

Former Alabama basketball and NBA guard Mo Williams is currently being considered for the head coaching job at Alabama State:

Former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings has already signed a solid four-year deal with the Patriots:

While some of the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back to their reopened practice facility, Colin Sexton is staying at home:

Not University of Alabama related, but state of Alabama related: Phillip Rivers is reportedly slated to become the head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope post-retirement.

• The rowing team landed a program-high 36 athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team

First Team (* = 4.0 GPA)

Haley Alexander – So. – Dana Point, Calif.

Cathryn Antonacio – So. – Fort Washington, Pa.

Sydney Boles – Sr. – Maryville, Tenn.

McKenna Carroll – So. – Newport Beach, Calif.

Makena Clark – Gr. – Los Gatos, Calif.

Shannon Conlin – Jr. – West Chester, Pa.

Peyton Cowell – Sr. – San Diego, Calif.

Gaby Crawford – Sr. – Milton Keynes, England

Ellen Davis – So. – Leggtown, Ala.

* Olivia DeGroot – Sr. – New Lenox, Ill.

Kylie Diffley – Gr. – New Berlin, Wis.

Ilaria Earl – Jr. – Christchurch, New Zealand

Samantha Gafford – Sr. – Nashville, Tenn.

Gabi Gevers – Jr. – St. Charles, Mo.

Sarah Giuliani – Sr. – Brightwaters, N.Y.

* Izzie Gonzales – Jr. – Burke, Va.

* Cori Guay – Sr. – Seattle, Wash.

Keilani Hamann – Sr. – Milwuakee, Wis.

Hailey Higgins – Sr. – Portland, Ore.

Darcy Jennings – Jr. – London, England

Katie Kurtz – So. – Bourbonnais, Ill.

Jorja MacRae – Jr. – Whataroa, New Zealand

Ella Maggio – So. – Antioch, Ill.

Carley McCoin – Sr. – Okeechobee, Fla.

* Claudia Mecchia – So. – Hamilton, New Zealand

Bailey Minnick – Jr. – Concord, N.C.

Alex Ramoska – Jr. – Park Ridge, Ill.

Gianna Rucki – So. – Lakeville, Minn.

Haleigh Sanders – So. – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Stephanie Slaven – So. – Tama, Iowa

Katie Toth – Sr. – Warwick, R.I.

Jacqueline White – Jr. – Whitesboro, N.Y.

Abigail Zembas – So. – Wadsworth, Ohio

Second Team

Brynn Pelletier – So. – Villanova, Pa.

Arielle Schafer – Sr. – Galloway, N.J.

Rebekah Stewart – Sr. – Bradenton, Fla.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

119 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.

May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the important of chemistry on the offensive line

