Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 9, 2020

- Former Alabama basketball and NBA guard Mo Williams is currently being considered for the head coaching job at Alabama State:
- Former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings has already signed a solid four-year deal with the Patriots:
- While some of the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back to their reopened practice facility, Colin Sexton is staying at home:
- Not University of Alabama related, but state of Alabama related: Phillip Rivers is reportedly slated to become the head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope post-retirement.
• The rowing team landed a program-high 36 athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team
First Team (* = 4.0 GPA)
Haley Alexander – So. – Dana Point, Calif.
Cathryn Antonacio – So. – Fort Washington, Pa.
Sydney Boles – Sr. – Maryville, Tenn.
McKenna Carroll – So. – Newport Beach, Calif.
Makena Clark – Gr. – Los Gatos, Calif.
Shannon Conlin – Jr. – West Chester, Pa.
Peyton Cowell – Sr. – San Diego, Calif.
Gaby Crawford – Sr. – Milton Keynes, England
Ellen Davis – So. – Leggtown, Ala.
* Olivia DeGroot – Sr. – New Lenox, Ill.
Kylie Diffley – Gr. – New Berlin, Wis.
Ilaria Earl – Jr. – Christchurch, New Zealand
Samantha Gafford – Sr. – Nashville, Tenn.
Gabi Gevers – Jr. – St. Charles, Mo.
Sarah Giuliani – Sr. – Brightwaters, N.Y.
* Izzie Gonzales – Jr. – Burke, Va.
* Cori Guay – Sr. – Seattle, Wash.
Keilani Hamann – Sr. – Milwuakee, Wis.
Hailey Higgins – Sr. – Portland, Ore.
Darcy Jennings – Jr. – London, England
Katie Kurtz – So. – Bourbonnais, Ill.
Jorja MacRae – Jr. – Whataroa, New Zealand
Ella Maggio – So. – Antioch, Ill.
Carley McCoin – Sr. – Okeechobee, Fla.
* Claudia Mecchia – So. – Hamilton, New Zealand
Bailey Minnick – Jr. – Concord, N.C.
Alex Ramoska – Jr. – Park Ridge, Ill.
Gianna Rucki – So. – Lakeville, Minn.
Haleigh Sanders – So. – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Stephanie Slaven – So. – Tama, Iowa
Katie Toth – Sr. – Warwick, R.I.
Jacqueline White – Jr. – Whitesboro, N.Y.
Abigail Zembas – So. – Wadsworth, Ohio
Second Team
Brynn Pelletier – So. – Villanova, Pa.
Arielle Schafer – Sr. – Galloway, N.J.
Rebekah Stewart – Sr. – Bradenton, Fla.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
119 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.
May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the important of chemistry on the offensive line