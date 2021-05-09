Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Alabama Secures Another High-Profile Transfer in Tennessee LB Henry To'oTo'o

Softball: Alabama 6, Ole Miss 1

Baseball: Vanderbilt 6, Alabama 2

Men's tennis: Oregon 4, Alabama 3

Baseball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m, Watch, Listen

Did you notice?

Former Alabama basketball standout Donta Hall has signed for the reminder of the regular season with the Orlando Magic.

Former Crimson Tide pitcher Tommy Hunter started for the New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks and went two innings and stuck out one batter. The Mets won 4-2.

You can tell Jasmine Walker is ready to start the season with the Los Angeles Sparks:

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris recently had a photoshoot with his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that the Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.

May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the importance of chemistry on the offensive line

