Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022

Today is ... Respect for Parents Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

33 days

Reuben Foster practiced for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:

Alabama softball commit Larissa Preuitt and her Birmingham Bolts Premier 18U team won the PGF National Championship:

And Celia Jimenez scored her first goal for the Orlando Pride:

August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” —Nick Saban

