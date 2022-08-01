Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Did You Notice?
- Reuben Foster practiced for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:
- Alabama softball commit Larissa Preuitt and her Birmingham Bolts Premier 18U team won the PGF National Championship:
- And Celia Jimenez scored her first goal for the Orlando Pride:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” —Nick Saban