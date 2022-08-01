Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Respect for Parents Day

Did You Notice?

  • Reuben Foster practiced for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:
  • Alabama softball commit Larissa Preuitt and her Birmingham Bolts Premier 18U team won the PGF National Championship:
  • And Celia Jimenez scored her first goal for the Orlando Pride:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Richard Todd cover Sports Illustrated, Aug. 1, 1983

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” —Nick Saban

Crimson Tikes: Laser Eyes
