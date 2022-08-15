Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 15, 2022

Today is ... National Relaxation Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

19 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama basketball returned to the United States safe and sound after its Foreign Tour in Europe:

Phil Mathis and Brian Robinson Jr. were reunited with Deonte Brown:

And Robby Shelton won the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour:

August 15, 1966: The famous “I’ll Tell You About Football” Sports Illustrated issue was published with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover.

August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll Leave You With This ...