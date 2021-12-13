Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 13, 2021
Today is... National Day of the Horse
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
• How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis, Time, TV
• This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 13-19, 2021
• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6
• Crimson Tikes: The Mighty Bearcats
Read More
• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 14
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball vs Sam Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11:30 a.m., SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
No games played.
Did you notice?
• There were multiple instances of "'Bama on 'Bama crime" in the early slot fo NFL games on Sunday.
• Cam Sims hauled in a long touchdown over Trevon Diggs in the Cowboys-Washington matchup.
• Jarran Reed punched the ball away from Josh Jacobs to start the game as the Chiefs routed the Raiders.
• Julio Jones returned to action for the Titans in a 20-0 victory over Jacksonville.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum
December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines