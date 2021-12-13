Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 13, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Day of the Horse

• How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis, Time, TV

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 13-19, 2021

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

• Crimson Tikes: The Mighty Bearcats

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 14

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball vs Sam Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11:30 a.m., SEC Network+, ListenLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games played. 

Did you notice? 

• There were multiple instances of "'Bama on 'Bama crime" in the early slot fo NFL games on Sunday. 

• Cam Sims hauled in a long touchdown over Trevon Diggs in the Cowboys-Washington matchup. 

• Jarran Reed punched the ball away from Josh Jacobs to start the game as the Chiefs routed the Raiders. 

• Julio Jones returned to action for the Titans in a 20-0 victory over Jacksonville. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum

December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines

We'll leave you with this... 

Liberty Bowl game program cover, Dec. 13, 1969, Alabama vs. Colorado
