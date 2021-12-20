Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 20, 2021
Today is... Go Caroling Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games played.
Did you notice?
• Trevon Diggs snatched his 10th interception of the season, and he claimed his Dallas Cowboys as the best defense in the NFL.
• Tua Tagovailoa showed his physicality by lowering his shoulder on a scramble up the middle. He also led the Dolphins to their sixth straight win.
• Justin Thomas and his father played in the PNC Championship, which concluded today.
• Kaique Alves and Brazil won the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle at the FINA World Championships.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.
December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley, who was born on this date in 1994, to CampusLore.