Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 26, 2022

Today is …

National Thank You Note Day. It's also Boxing Day in Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and other commonwealth countries.

Did You Notice?

• Did you get your annual holiday greeting from the Humphrey family?

• Who wants an Alabama star on offense or defense? The "race" for the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL draft is down to: Texans 2-12-1; Bears 3-12; Broncos 4-11 (traded to Seahawks) or Cardinals 4-11; Colts: 4-9-1. Quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are obvious possibilities.

• Tua Tagovailoa ended up having a rough day with the Miami Dolphins, with interceptions on the final three possessions, but Jaylen Waddle had the play of the day. He finished with five catches for 143 years.

• Yes, Najee Harris had another hurdle, but we liked this even more from the Raiders-Steelers game over the weekend:

December 26, 1930: Alabama's football team was the guest of former player Johnny Mack Brown at MGM Studios where Brown and Wallace Beery were starring in a gangster movie. The players caused a ruckus by laughing out loud when the former Alabama star escorted one of the gangster's girlfriends on stage, and some were overheard saying, "He gets paid to have such fun." After the studio visit, Wallace Wade took his squad to Occidental Field for a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Washington State. – Bryant Museum

December 26, 1982: Kenneth Darby was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It's not the will to win that matters, everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

