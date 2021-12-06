Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

• Upon Further Review: SEC Championship Game, Alabama 41, Georgia 24

• Nick Saban "Not Apologizing" for Alabama's Frequent CFP Appearances

• Alabama's In: Crimson Tide Makes CFP as No. 1 Seed

• Alabama Names Team Captains, Bryce Young MVP

• Second Half Surge Propels Alabama Women's Basketball Over Chattanooga, 80-64

• Alabama Back on Top of AP Poll

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 6-12, 2021

• Nick Saban Confirms ACL Injury for WR John Metchie

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-SEC Championship Game

• Crimson Tikes: SEC Champions 2021

• How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Schedule, Times, TV

• How to Watch: College Basketball Week 5 Schedule, TV Info

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 13

Women's Basketball: Alabama 80, Chattanooga 64

• Tua Tagovailoa showed up to the Dolphins facility this morning representing the Crimson Tide, and he led the Dolphins to a fifth straight victory.

• Jaylen Waddle broke the Dolphins rookie reception record Sunday with his 85th reception of the season.

• Kenyan Drake went down with an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field.

• Josh Jacobs joined the Crimson Crane party following his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was both in Lockhart, Ala.

December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.

December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.

December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.

