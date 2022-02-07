Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Fettuccine Alfredo Day 

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 71

Did you notice?

• Alabama softball is now just four days from the beginning of its 2022 season.

• Mac Jones threw a touchdown in the Pro Bowl to former Alabama foe Hunter Renfrow. 

• He also threw an interception... to former Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener: 

208 days 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

Feb. 7, 1970: Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.

February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

