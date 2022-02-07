Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Best Kind of Bugs

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 7-13, 2022

• Alabama Women's Basketball Outlasts Vanderbilt in Overtime, 77-71

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 71

Did you notice?

• Alabama softball is now just four days from the beginning of its 2022 season.

• Mac Jones threw a touchdown in the Pro Bowl to former Alabama foe Hunter Renfrow.

• He also threw an interception... to former Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

208 days

Feb. 7, 1970: Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.

February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...