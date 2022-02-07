Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 7, 2022
Today is... National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss
• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Best Kind of Bugs
• This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 7-13, 2022
• Alabama Women's Basketball Outlasts Vanderbilt in Overtime, 77-71
Read More
• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 71
Did you notice?
• Alabama softball is now just four days from the beginning of its 2022 season.
• Mac Jones threw a touchdown in the Pro Bowl to former Alabama foe Hunter Renfrow.
• He also threw an interception... to former Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
208 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
Feb. 7, 1970: Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.
February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant