Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 10, 2022
• Patience Paid Off: Fifth-Year Seniors to Close Crimson Tide Careers in Fourth Championship Game
• Everything Nick Saban and Kirby Smart Said in their Final Pre-Game Press Conference
• Where Alabama's Offensive Line Stands Ahead of Monday's National Championship Game
• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10
• Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Shaky Performance at Oklahoma
• Indy Daily Update: Recapping the Eve of CFP Game Day
• Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to No. 15 Georgia, 72-68
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Football vs Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship, Indianapolis, Ind., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN
Crimson Tide Results
• Gymnastics: Oklahoma 197.400, Alabama 195.875
• Women's Basketball: Georgia 72, Alabama 68
• Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record.
• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on ending the season with a win, despite the Dolphins missing the playoffs. For more Alabama in the NFL content, check out BamaCentral's Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker.
• Josh Primo is excelling in his role for the Spurs, and he nailed a three to tie the game with under a minute left. He finished with 12 points and three assists in the overtime loss to the Nets.
January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."
January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.
“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.”
– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant