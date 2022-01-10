Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Oysters Rockefeller Day

• Patience Paid Off: Fifth-Year Seniors to Close Crimson Tide Careers in Fourth Championship Game

• Everything Nick Saban and Kirby Smart Said in their Final Pre-Game Press Conference

• Where Alabama's Offensive Line Stands Ahead of Monday's National Championship Game

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

• Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Shaky Performance at Oklahoma

• Indy Daily Update: Recapping the Eve of CFP Game Day

• Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to No. 15 Georgia, 72-68

Football vs Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship, Indianapolis, Ind., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

• Gymnastics: Oklahoma 197.400, Alabama 195.875

• Women's Basketball: Georgia 72, Alabama 68

• Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record.

• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on ending the season with a win, despite the Dolphins missing the playoffs. For more Alabama in the NFL content, check out BamaCentral's Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker.

• Josh Primo is excelling in his role for the Spurs, and he nailed a three to tie the game with under a minute left. He finished with 12 points and three assists in the overtime loss to the Nets.

January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."

January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.

“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.”

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

