Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Patience Paid Off: Fifth-Year Seniors to Close Crimson Tide Careers in Fourth Championship Game

• Everything Nick Saban and Kirby Smart Said in their Final Pre-Game Press Conference

• Where Alabama's Offensive Line Stands Ahead of Monday's National Championship Game

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

• Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Shaky Performance at Oklahoma

Read More

• Indy Daily Update: Recapping the Eve of CFP Game Day

• Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to No. 15 Georgia, 72-68

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Football vs Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship, Indianapolis, Ind., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: Oklahoma 197.400, Alabama 195.875

Women's Basketball: Georgia 72, Alabama 68

Did you notice? 

• Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record. 

• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on ending the season with a win, despite the Dolphins missing the playoffs. For more Alabama in the NFL content, check out BamaCentral's Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker

• Josh Primo is excelling in his role for the Spurs, and he nailed a three to tie the game with under a minute left. He finished with 12 points and three assists in the overtime loss to the Nets. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."

January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.” 

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Sports Illustrated cover, Return to Glory, Jan. 13, 2010
