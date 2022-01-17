Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 17, 2022
Today is... Martin Luther King Jr Day
BamaCentral Headlines
• Alabama Gymnastics Posts 196.925 Road Score in Gainesville
• Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Loses 85-77 to Florida
• Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas
• Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas
• Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State
• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 17-23, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
• Women's Basketball: Florida 85, Alabama 77
• Gymnastics: Florida 197.00, Alabama 196.925
Did you notice?
• Alabama cheer won the All-Girl UCA National Championship.
• The Broncos released highlights of Patrick Surtain II's rookie season.
• Former Alabama player Lance Taylor was named the offensive coordinator at Louisville, leaving Notre Dame.
• Amari Cooper got the Cowboys on the board against the 49ers.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen