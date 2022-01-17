Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Martin Luther King Jr Day 

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Gymnastics Posts 196.925 Road Score in Gainesville

• Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Loses 85-77 to Florida

• Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

• Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

• Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 17-23, 2022

Read More

• Crimson Tikes: Wait Til' Next Year!

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11 

• Alabama Softball Holds First Practice for 2022 Season

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

• Women's Basketball: Florida 85, Alabama 77

• Gymnastics: Florida 197.00, Alabama 196.925 

Did you notice?

• Alabama cheer won the All-Girl UCA National Championship.

• The Broncos released highlights of Patrick Surtain II's rookie season. 

• Former Alabama player Lance Taylor was named the offensive coordinator at Louisville, leaving Notre Dame. 

• Amari Cooper got the Cowboys on the board against the 49ers. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen 

 We'll leave you with this...

Kenny Stabler cover Sports Illustrated, Jan. 17, 1977
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 17, 2022

38 seconds ago
KG_10862
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Holds First Practice for 2022 Season

1 hour ago
011622_WBB_MingoYoungJa_GordonMy_Florida_CL4660
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Loses 85-77 to Florida

7 hours ago
Lilly Hudson, Alabama gymnastics
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Posts 196.925 Road Score in Gainesville

7 hours ago
Jahleel Billingsley announces his transfer to Texas
All Things Bama

Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

7 hours ago
Drew Sanders at Florida
All Things Bama

Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

8 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson is heading to Arizona State
All Things Bama

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State

9 hours ago
Alabama basketball at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 17-23, 2022

10 hours ago