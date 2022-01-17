Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Martin Luther King Jr Day

• Alabama Gymnastics Posts 196.925 Road Score in Gainesville

• Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Loses 85-77 to Florida

• Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

• Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

• Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 17-23, 2022

• Crimson Tikes: Wait Til' Next Year!

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

• Alabama Softball Holds First Practice for 2022 Season

• Women's Basketball: Florida 85, Alabama 77

• Gymnastics: Florida 197.00, Alabama 196.925

• Alabama cheer won the All-Girl UCA National Championship.

• The Broncos released highlights of Patrick Surtain II's rookie season.

• Former Alabama player Lance Taylor was named the offensive coordinator at Louisville, leaving Notre Dame.

• Amari Cooper got the Cowboys on the board against the 49ers.

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen

