Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is... National Thank God It's Monday Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Upon Further Review: CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Cincinnati 

• How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 2-9, 2022

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

• Crimson Tikes: Roll Tide Rorschach

Read More

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 17: Trevon Diggs in Range for Picks Record

• Alabama Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win, Defeats Auburn 56-53

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 56, Auburn 53

Did you notice? 

• Alabama football released the game win poster from the Cotton Bowl, featuring the offensive and defensive MVPs. 

• Jalen Hurts had an interesting interaction with Eagles fans at FedEx Field... 

• Alabama legends Damien Harris and J.K. Scott swapped jerseys after the Patriots-Jaguars game. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.

January 3, 1992: Blake Sims was born in Gainesville, Ga.

January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” — Mal Moore

We'll leave you with this...

Nick Saban's introductory press conference at Alabama, Jan. 4, 2007
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 3, 2022

46 seconds ago
Jamya Mingo-Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win, Defeats Auburn 56-53

4 hours ago
120221_WBB_AbramsMe_MingoYoungJa_BarberHa_DavisBr_RiceJa_Houston_RL2290
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 2-9, 2022

10 hours ago
120421_MFB_DaleDj_SEC_RC2650
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

12 hours ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

14 hours ago
Alabama celebrates 2021 playoff win
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Cincinnati

16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Unmade in the Shade
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Roll Tide Rorschach

17 hours ago
Media Guide for 1978 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Ohio State
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 2, 2021

Jan 2, 2022