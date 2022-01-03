Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Thank God It's Monday Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Upon Further Review: CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Cincinnati

• How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 2-9, 2022

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

• Crimson Tikes: Roll Tide Rorschach

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 17: Trevon Diggs in Range for Picks Record

• Alabama Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win, Defeats Auburn 56-53

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 56, Auburn 53

Did you notice?

• Alabama football released the game win poster from the Cotton Bowl, featuring the offensive and defensive MVPs.

• Jalen Hurts had an interesting interaction with Eagles fans at FedEx Field...

• Alabama legends Damien Harris and J.K. Scott swapped jerseys after the Patriots-Jaguars game.

January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.

January 3, 1992: Blake Sims was born in Gainesville, Ga.

January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” — Mal Moore

We'll leave you with this...