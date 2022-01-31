Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Auburn

• Five-Star Notre Dame Commit Keon Keeley Impressed By First Visit to Alabama

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 31-February 6, 2022

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

• Crimson Tikes: Happy Accident

• 5 Things That Got Our Attention This Weekend

• Alabama Reportedly Targeting Kentucky O-Line Coach Eric Wolford

• Alabama Women's Basketball Outmatched by Missouri, 77-61

• Women's basketball: Missouri 77, Alabama 61

• Men's tennis: Arkansas 4, Alabama 0

• Mac Jones was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl for his efforts in his rookie season.

• Former Alabama players Jonah Williams and Damion Square will advance to their first career Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Alabama extended an offer to Aaron Williams, a 4-star cornerback out of California.

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." — Howard Schnellenberger

