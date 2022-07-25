Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Wine and Cheese Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

40 days

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama golfer Tyler Lipscomb finished in second at the Southeastern Amateur in Columbus, Georgia. 
  • Former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton continues to go through restricted free agency in Cleveland with a reported $40 million contract from the Cavaliers. 
  • Former Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford has officially signed his MLB contract with the Seattle Mariners after getting drafted in the second round last week. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 25, 1910: LeGrant Scott, who played baseball for the Crimson Tide, was an outfielder for the 1939 Philadelphia Phillies and a professional manager and scout, was born in Cleveland.

July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement effective Jan. 1, 1931.

July 25, 2001: Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, was born in Philadelphia. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

 “Bingo — That’s a goodie!” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant describing big hits during his TV show

We’ll leave you with this …

Jonah Williams, Bengals
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Jonah Williams Hopes to Lead Cincinnati's Revamped Offensive Line

By Hunter De Siver10 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama WR John Metchie III Diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Mental Rinse
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Mental Rinse

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Katie Windham21 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Aims to Turn Back the Clock in Chicago

By Hunter De SiverJul 23, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Did You Notice These 5 Things From Alabama's Media Days?

By Christopher WalshJul 23, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Don Hutson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Katie WindhamJul 23, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Deonte Brown (77) runs on. To the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Carolina Linemen

By Hunter De SiverJul 22, 2022 4:11 PM EDT