Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 4, 2022

Independence Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

61 days

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama golfer Polly Mack eagled the 18th by holing from the fairway for a 67, and finished in a tie for fourth at the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

• Alexa Guarachi advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She and Andreja Klepac combined for a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Alizé Cornet and Diane Parry of France. Fellow former Crimson Tide player Erin Routliffe is also one win away from advancing to the quarterfinals.

• After scoring just two points in his summer league debut on Saturday, Keon Ellis scored a team-high 17 points to lead Sacramento to a 81-64 win over Miami. He was 6-for-8 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds.

July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Cadenhead assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

