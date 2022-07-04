Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

Independence Day. 

From all of us at BamaCentral, happy July 4th. 

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

61 days

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama golfer Polly Mack eagled the 18th by holing from the fairway for a 67, and finished in a tie for fourth at the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

• Alexa Guarachi advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She and Andreja Klepac combined for a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Alizé Cornet and Diane Parry of France. Fellow former Crimson Tide player Erin Routliffe is also one win away from advancing to the quarterfinals. 

• After scoring just two points in his summer league debut on Saturday, Keon Ellis scored a team-high 17 points to lead Sacramento to a 81-64 win over Miami. He was 6-for-8 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Cadenhead assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

Birmingham Stallions running back Bo Scarbrough (25) holds the championship trophy following their 33-30 win against the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bo Scarbrough Helps Lead Birmingham Stallions to USFL Championship

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks with head coach Nick Saban after a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: In Which Direction Could SEC Expansion Go Next?

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who is Alabama’s Most Important Player this Season

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Fandom
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Happy Fourth of July Weekend

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Frank Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2022

By Christopher WalshJul 3, 2022
Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'mar Smith (6) celebrates after the game winning touchdown against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in April 2022.
All Things Bama

How to Watch USFL Championship Game: Stallions vs. Stars

By Christopher WalshJul 2, 2022
Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022
All Things Bama

Third Baseman Zane Denton Announces Transfer Destination, Staying in SEC

By Christopher WalshJul 2, 2022
Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Will this be Trey Sanders Breakout Season?

By Tony TsoukalasJul 2, 2022