Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

National Selfie Day.

You've been warned.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Golfer Benedetta Moresco Wins Italian Stroke Play Championship

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: June 21 -27, 2021

• Crimson Tide Top 5: Men’s Tennis

• The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Cool For Hats

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

75 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama track and field alum Daniel Haugh earned a spot on the United States Olympic Team on day three of the U.S. Team Trials in Eugene, Ore. After he had locked up a top-three finish in the hammer thrown, securing a spot in Tokyo, he had a career-best throw of 79.39 meters to finish second.

• Former Alabama swimmer Abbas Qali has qualified for his second Olympics, when he posted 53.28 seconds in a time trial for the 100-meter butterfly over the weekend. He's the only Kuwaiti to participate in a 100m event at the Olympic Games, when he competed in Rio in 2016.

• Justin Thomas shot the final round of the U.S. Open at +2, to finish at +2 for the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Deigo. So what does finishing tied for 19th make? $157,646.

• Lauren Stephenson finished tied for sixth at the Meijer LPGA Classic, her career-best showing in tour event. Stephenson shot the final round at -6, for a final score of -18. It was here second top-10 finish of the year. Nelly Korda won at -25.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 21, 1955: Football quarterback Albert Elmore, Jr., from Troy, was named as the new A-Club President for 1955-56. Elmore was the son of Albert Elmore, an end on the '31 Rose Bowl team.

June 21, 1990: JaMychal Green was born in Montgomery.

June 21, 2013: Alabama superfan Dick Coffee died at the age of 91. Beginning with the season opener in 1946, he attended 781 consecutive games and 51 consecutive bowl games. The last time he saw the Crimson Tide play was the 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. In 2010, ESPN.com named Coffee the No. 1 college football superfan in America.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When you make a mistake, admit it; learn from it and don't repeat it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This ...