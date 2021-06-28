Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Crimson Tide Top 5: Football Assistant Coaches

Former Alabama track star Shelby McEwen earned a spot on Team USA in the high jump during the United States Track Trials:

Emilie Øverås, a rising junior for Alabama golf, and Kenzie Wright, a recent graduate, finished second at the Norwegian National Match Play Championship in Sarpsborg, Norway, and the Bella Vista Charity Classic in Bella Vista, Ark., respectively.

Former Alabama pitcher Wade LeBlanc will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Owen Diodati is shining in the Cape Cod League this summer:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard is working his way back to full health ahead of the 2021 season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

68 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant recommended artificial turf be installed at Legion Field in Birmingham and Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and noted that the university would immediately begin installing the synthetic grass on the practice fields. The approximate cost of putting in a 100-yard field was $200,000. City officials in Birmingham seemed to concur with Bryant's wishes, noting the poor playing conditions that existed with the seemingly ever worn-out grass at Legion Field. — Bryant Museum

June 28, 1988: Terrence Cody was born in Fort Myers, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli." — Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee.

