November 15, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Tightens Grip on No. 2 in Latest Polls

• How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

• For Alabama Basketball, Charles Bediako is Asking the Right Questions

• Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Tulane, 69-66

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Busted Shins, Bit Ear and a Nickname

• How to Watch: College Football Week 12 Schedule, TV Info

• How to Watch: College Basketball Week 2 Schedule, TV Info

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 66, Tulane 69 

Did you notice? 

• Rookies DeVonta Smith and Patrick Surtain II battled it out in Denver, with Smith scoring two touchdowns on his birthday in the Eagles 30-13 victory. 

• Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa all led their NFL teams to victories this week, and it is the first time that has happened in their careers. 

• Josh Primo scored 28 points in his second G-League game, sinking 5 three-pointers. 

• Alabama recruiting target Domani Jackson, a 2022 cornerback, de-committed from USC after having an official visit to Tuscaloosa. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. — Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

We'll leave you with this: 

Mark Ingram II became the Saints all-time rushing leader. 

