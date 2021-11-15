Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 66, Tulane 69

Did you notice?

• Rookies DeVonta Smith and Patrick Surtain II battled it out in Denver, with Smith scoring two touchdowns on his birthday in the Eagles 30-13 victory.

• Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa all led their NFL teams to victories this week, and it is the first time that has happened in their careers.

• Josh Primo scored 28 points in his second G-League game, sinking 5 three-pointers.

• Alabama recruiting target Domani Jackson, a 2022 cornerback, de-committed from USC after having an official visit to Tuscaloosa.

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. — Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

We'll leave you with this:

Mark Ingram II became the Saints all-time rushing leader.