Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 8, 2021

• Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

Alabama volleyball dropped its second match of the weekend to Arkansas, losing three sets in a row after winning set one. The Crimson Tide is now 10-16 on the year and 2-12 in the SEC with four matches left on its schedule.

• Rudi Christiansen and Alabama men's tennis succeeded in their last day of the UCF Fall Invite, as Christiansen won his singles match and his doubles match alongside Zach Foster. Joao Ferreira won his singles match as well in three sets.

• Terrell Lewis deemed Alabama "Monster Maker University" in his Sunday Night Football introduction.

• Collin Sexton exited Sunday night's game with a left knee injury in the first half. He will be evaluated Monday to find out the extent of his injury.

• Xavier McKinney helped lead the Giants to a 23-16 victory with two second half interceptions, the first for a 41-yard pick-six.

• Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith connected for a game-tying fourth quarter touchdown against the Chargers.

November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.

November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.

November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was born in Auburn, Ala.

"It's really not sweeter clinching the [SEC] West in Tiger Stadium. It really isn't. My emotions for this place are positive, not negative. I didn't leave LSU to go to Alabama. I left LSU to go to Miami. Myself and my family learned that we didn't like professional football as much as we liked college. So we had the best opportunity to return to college football at the University of Alabama. There is nothing personal in that for me." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU in 2008

