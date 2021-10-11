Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

National Native American Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Upon Further Review: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

• Alabama not buried and gone yet

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

• Alabama Soccer Wins Power of Pink Match Over Mississippi State, 1-0

• Alabama Softball Opens Fall Season with Doubleheader at Lipscomb

• How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

• How to Watch College Football Week 7, Full Schedule, TV Info

• This Week with the Crimson Tide, Oct. 10-16, 2021

• How Far Did Alabama Football Fall in Rankings Following Texas A&M Loss?

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Young Bear

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men's Golf: SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, all day

Crimson Tide Results

• Soccer: Alabama 1, Mississippi State 0

• Men's Golf: SEC Match Play, LSU def. Alabama 2-1-2

• Softball: Fall Ball, Alabama 2-7, Lipscomb 3-0,

Did You Notice?

• Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs notched his league-leading sixth interception of the season in the Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Diggs is just the third player in the Super Bowl era to record at least one interception in each of his team's first five games of a season, joining Brian Russell (first six games in 2003) and Lemar Parrish (first five games in 1979).

• Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-19 win at Jacksonville. Henry has five career games with at least 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, tied with Joe Morris (five games) and Adrian Peterson (five) for the third-most by a player in his first six seasons in the Super Bowl era. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (nine games) and fellow Alabama alum Shaun Alexander (six) have more.

• New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 pass attempts (76.7 percent) with one touchdown and one interception for a 95.3 rating in the Patriots' 25-22 win over Houston. Jones has 135 completions in his first five starts, tied with Joe Burrow (135 completions in 2020) for the most completions by a rookie quarterback in his first five career starts in NFL history.

• Both Jones and Jalen Hurts led their first fourth-quarter comeback victories on Sunday. Meanwhile, Najee Harris had his first career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 122 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

BamaCentral Trivia Challenge

Everyone knows that Trevon Diggs was a wide receiver at Alabama before he switched to defensive back. Which number is greater, the number of touchdowns he had on offense, or defense?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum

October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.” – Wallace Wade

We’ll leave you with this …